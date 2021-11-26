Just in case you haven’t heard, Roborock’s running a huge sale on its family of robotic vacuums from Black Friday through Cyber Monday. Part of that sale are two of the company’s newest bots, the Roborock S7 for $454.99 ($195 off) and Roborock S7+ for $719.99 ($229.99 off).

The Roborock S7 was a hot-ticket item when it launched earlier this year. It sold out quickly on several occasions, making it a hard item to pick up for months, and when you see the features, it’s easy to understand why.

The S7 is one of Roborock’s finest vacuums to date, sporting a re-engineered rubber brush that’s built for lasting durability. There’s also the retractable sonic mop, an integrated component that can scrub hard floors 3,000 times per minute; your arm would fall off if you tried to do that by hand. Then when the S7 traverses over carpet, its powerful mop retracts, ensuring your carpets don’t get wet or unnecessarily scrubbed. Other key attributes include a massive 5200mAh battery, the ability to achieve 2500Pa of suction, and compatibility with Roborock’s Auto-Empty Dock, which ensures you never have to empty your S7 manually again.

From today through November 29 (Cyber Monday) you can pick up a brand new S7 for $454.99 ($195 off). For more information about this scrubbing vacuum, check out our long-term review here, and take a look at our easy start guide for how to get your S7 up and running.

Okay, you’ve met the mighty S7. Now meet the Robroock S7+. As you might imagine, this robotic vacuum does everything its predecessor can do, with one key difference: It comes bundled with that Auto-Empty Dock we were talking about.

Roborock’s Auto-Empty Dock eliminates the need to ever have to empty your S7 by hand. Once your robotic vacuum is full, it automatically docks itself with the Auto-Empty Dock and does exactly what you’d expect it to do — empties its contents into the dock, allowing the S7 to continue along its journey uninhibited. The coolest part is that it can do this for eight weeks straight before the Auto-Empty Dock needs to be emptied, leaving you with plenty of time to do things that don’t involve keeping tabs on your robotic vacuum.

Like the S7, the Roborock S7+ is on sale from today through Cyber Monday for $719.99 ($229.99 off), and you can get it now at the link below.

Please note that the S7+ bundles are in short supply. If stock runs out, you can still get an S7 with the Auto-Empty Dock by adding both items individually to your cart via the links below; however, you will not receive a discount on the Auto-Empty Dock.

Save big on even more Roborock vacuums from Black Friday through Cyber Monday

The Roborock S7 and S7+ aren’t the only robotic vacuums on sale this week. The rest of their lineup is also heavily discounted, with $290 off the self-navigating S6 MaxV, $240.00 off the ultra-quiet S6 Pure, and many more. For complete details, click on any of the links below.

