Google Pixel 6 owners on T-Mobile will have a signal boost to look forward to once the Un-carrier is able to turn it on.

An Android Police reader has submitted a fresh modem log from their Pixel 6, the component that enables cellular connectivity for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The log, hosted on 4G/5G Bands & Combos, shows how the phone's Exynos 5123b modem is able to handle uplink and downlink traffic using multiple channels on separate bands of spectrum — a speed-boosting practice called carrier aggregation.

Compared with this older log posted in October, we find a new CA combination for 5G bands n71 and n41. These correspond to T-Mobile's 600MHz and 2.5GHz airwaves where the company has been testing carrier aggregation for more than a year (via VentureBeat).

All this should mean that Pixel 6 phones will be ready for faster speeds via carrier aggregation on T-Mobile 5G's network once the company turns it on sometime before the new year (via PCMag).

Most phones using Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset with the X60 modem, including Samsung's own Galaxy S21 phones in the U.S., already have n71-n41 aggregation support, so the Pixel 6 won't be left behind when the switch is flipped. That said, the real-world performance crown historically rests with Qualcomm's modems.

Pixel 6 phones were also recently blessed with millimeter wave 5G reception in the latest Feature Drop.

Thanks: Eric

