There are some impressive Bose deals taking place right now, with a deal on a Bose Bluetooth speaker being one of the major standouts. The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II is marked down $70 at numerous retailers, a deal that brings its price from $299 to just $229. There's a lot to love about this Bluetooth speaker at its regular price, and value is something you can add to its list of attractions while this deal is going on.

Why you should buy the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II Bluetooth speaker

Bose is well-known among audio enthusiasts, as it regularly turns out some of the best wireless earbuds and best wireless headphones on the market. The SoundLink Revolve+ II delivers the audio quality Bose has become known for. It delivers true 360-degree sound for consistent audio coverage, which means you can place it anywhere in a room and get an optimal listening experience wherever you sit.

A number of different sound options come with this Bluetooth speaker. It can act as a full-range speaker and as a speakerphone, and you can even pair it with another SoundLink Revolve+ II to enable stereo mode. This makes the Revolve+ II perfect for parties and other gatherings. You can even take it with you on the trail or to the park, as it has an IP55 dust-resistant and water-resistant rating.

The SoundLink Revolve+ II has some great practical features, including a long-lasting battery. It can reach up to 17 hours of playback on a single charge, and once you run it dry, it's capable of charging back up to full power in four hours. The built-in microphone can be used when in speakerphone mode, but it also gives you access to voice assistants. The Revolve+ II connects easily to many Amazon Alexa-enabled devices, giving you hands-free control of your music.

Setup is easy with this Bluetooth speaker, requiring little more than some taps on your device's screen. Voice prompts will talk you through the process, and you can even set the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II up to pair with multiple devices at one time.

You can pick the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II up for just $229 while this deal lasts, which is one of the lowest prices we've seen it at in a while. It makes for an impressive $70 in savings.