Summary The Pixel Watch 3 watch faces are already available for sideloading on other Wear OS watches.

You must sideload the APK on your Wear OS watch, not the phone.

Google might eventually bring the Pixel Watch 3's new watch faces to its existing smartwatches.

Aside from a new size option with a bigger display, the Google Pixel Watch 3 lineup does not include significant internal changes. Most of the new features are software-focused, meaning there's no reason Google can't bring them to the first and second-gen Pixel Watch. Apart from the new features, the Pixel Watch 3 also ships with some new watch faces. Thankfully, you can enjoy these new watch faces on your Pixel Watch or any other Wear OS smartwatch right away — weeks ahead of the Pixel Watch 3's retail availability.

The latest Google Pixel Watch Faces APK (v3.0.119.647124927) is already available for download on APKMirror. Many users on Reddit (2) report being able to use the new Pixel Watch 3 watch faces on their OnePlus 2R or the Pixel Watch after sideloading the APK.

That's the Pixel Watch 3 watch face on the Pixel Watch 2

The only catch is that you must install the APK on your watch, not the phone. This is a convoluted process that requires you to enable wireless ADB debugging on your watch and then sideload the APK through your phone or computer using ADB. You can also use Wear Installer 2 and follow this tutorial to learn how to sideload APKs. While the APK will install just fine on your phone, it won't give you access to the Pixel Watch 3 watch faces.

While there are plenty of third-party watch faces for Wear OS watches on the Play Store, first-party watch faces, especially those from Google, are the best designed.

Pixel Watch 3 is yet to even go on sale

Close

Google should eventually bring some of the Pixel Watch 3's new watch faces to its existing smartwatches, but this will likely take a few weeks or months. It rolled out some of the Pixel Watch 2 exclusive watch faces to the original model a few weeks after the former's release. Interestingly, the Pixel Watch 3 runs on Wear OS 5, yet the latest Pixel Watch Faces APK installs fine on Wear OS 4 watches.

The Pixel Watch 3 is currently up for pre-order, with retail availability scheduled for September 10. The original and the second-gen Pixel Watch might receive their Wear OS 5 update around the same time, bringing some of the Pixel Watch 3 features.