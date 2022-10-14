The Pixel Buds A-Series is among the best cheap wireless earbuds you can buy on the market right now. Announced in June 2021, the earbuds are now considered old in the fast-moving tech world, though they have only gotten better over time with new features. So, as a midlife refresh, Google has quietly launched the Pixel Buds A-Series in a new colorway: Charcoal. This is the same gray shade you get on the more premium Pixel Buds Pro right from day one. Since its launch, Google's budget earbuds have been available in Clearly White and Dark Olive shades.

The new color will be welcomed by users who have wanted the earbuds in a darker hue other than green. Despite the new color for the earbuds, the color of the charging case remains unchanged. They still sport a white exterior. There's no change in price, and the earbuds continue to retail for $99.

Source: Google

Rebecca W, Community Manager at Google's support forums, made the new color option official in a new post. But the earbuds quietly went up for preorder alongside the Pixel 7 series and the Pixel Watch right after the Made by Google event on October 6. They are on sale now in the US, UK, Canada, Singapore, Taiwan, Japan, Australia, and key markets of Europe. In the US, place your order now, and the earbuds will be delivered within 3-4 days.

Google is also rolling out firmware version 3.514 for the Pixel Buds A-Series with some general bug fixes and improvements. The update might not show up immediately as it is being released in stages, with the full rollout taking a few days. Pixel Buds automatically install the latest updates available for them, though there's a manual update option available if you want to take things into your own hands.