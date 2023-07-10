Source: Google Google Pixel 7 $450 $500 Save $50 The Google Pixel 7a was $50 more than the Pixel 6a when it first launched. Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon and Best Buy are offering remedy, making the phone available for $450 — which is exactly the same price the Pixel 6a first became available for. $450 at Amazon $450 at Best Buy

The Google Pixel 7a is one of our favorite budget phones, even if we experienced some problems with our review unit. It brings the most important features to the table and then some. It’s just a bummer that Google decided to raise the price by $50 compared to its predecessor, which pushes the Pixel 7a way too close to the regular Pixel 7. Right before Prime Day 2023, Amazon is fixing Google’s oversight with a $50 discount, bringing the Pixel 7a down to $450.

Why the Pixel 7a is a great deal at $450

Despite its price hike, there is a lot to love about the Pixel 7a, especially compared to the Pixel 6a. It offers wireless charging, an optional 90Hz refresh rate on its screen, a versatile and upgraded camera array, and a revamped look that puts it in line with the flagship Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. With the $50 discount to $450, it’s now finally in the right spot to better differentiate itself from the regular Pixel 7. That’s especially true if you consider that the Pixel 7 is just $500 on Amazon at the moment, putting it right on par with the Pixel 7a’s regular price.

It’s true that we experienced some battery woes in our review, but for the most part, other reviewers and team members can’t corroborate the issue to the same extent. We’re confident that the Pixel 7a should normally offer enough battery life to satisfy your everyday needs. That makes sense, given that it has a slightly bigger battery than the Pixel 7 but also a slightly smaller screen that is locked to 60Hz out of the box.

At the same time, the Pixel 7a offers all the smarts that you know and love from the rest of the Pixel phone lineup. It supports the advanced Unblur option in Google Photos, allowing you to salvage otherwise poor images. It has access to Direct My Call, making it possible to weed out spam callers before they can even reach your phone. There is also the Google Recorder app on board, helping you take quick voice memos or record full interviews, complete with an easily shareable transcript, and so much more.

Given that Prime Day is only beginning, you might soon have a lot more options to save money on some of the best phones out there. If you’ve been eying the Pixel 7a, this is your chance, though. Stock can often be limited during Prime Day, so if you want to save $50, you should act fast.