Android 13 is the latest version of Google's operating system, and it's rolling out to many of the best Android phones and tablets. It refines many features that came with Android 12, such as Material You, dynamic themes, and privacy and security enhancements. While most of these Android 12 features were highly welcomed by users, some changes were not well received. One such tweak was the replacement of the Wi-Fi and mobile data toggles with the Internet panel.

Google's reasoning for the combined Internet toggle was that many users turn off Wi-Fi due to poor connections and forget to turn it back on when they have a better connection, resulting in higher mobile data usage. While most people will eventually warm up to it, especially with Android 13 having no option to revert to the old toggles, there's a way to switch it back without root access if you run Android 12 (per Mishaal Rahman on Twitter).

Disable Android 12's Internet panel

Bringing back the Wi-Fi and mobile data toggles involves using ADB commands to change a few settings. To do this, ensure you have ADB debugging enabled under Developer options, and then connect your phone to your computer.

3 Images

Close

Plug your phone into your computer, then open either Command Prompt or Terminal from the platform-tools folder, depending on your desktop OS. In the command line editor, paste the following two commands and press Enter:

settings put global settings_provider_model false settings put secure sysui_qs_tiles "wifi,cell,$(settings get secure sysui_qs_tiles)"

If everything works, the Wi-Fi and mobile data tiles reappear in your quick settings immediately, even without a restart. It works the same as Android 11 but with the refreshed look of Android 12.

The new Internet panel is still present and works alongside Wi-Fi and mobile data. The ADB command reverts it to an older version called Internet Connectivity, which lets you toggle Wi-Fi, mobile data, and airplane mode.

3 Images

Close

Re-enable Android 12's Internet panel

If, after disabling the Internet panel, you decide to switch back for whatever reason, use the following commands:

settings put global settings_provider_model true settings put secure sysui_qs_tiles "internet,$(settings get secure sysui_qs_tiles)"

While this method works on any Google Pixel phone running Android 12, the same can't be said of future OS versions. We tried to replicate the same commands on Android 13 without success, even though they worked flawlessly on our Android 12 devices. So, it's safe to say that the commands have been disabled on newer Android versions.

Ready to try Android 13?

With Android 13 only going stable in August 2022, Android 12 is still the operating system on many phones. However, if you own a recent Google Pixel, Samsung phone, or any other eligible device and are interested in trying Android 13, here's everything you need to know.