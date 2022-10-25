The Nothing Ear 1 headphones are increasing in price this week from the original MSRP of $99 to a new standard price of $149. The decision was made by the brand and announced last week that it would increase the price due to the global economic climate and the company’s recent expansion with further research and development costs.

The company’s CEO Carl Pei announced the price increase on October 18, and the brand has given potential customers a week to buy the headphones at their original price before the increase takes effect. Android Police has confirmed with Nothing that the increase will happen on October 26 at 10:30 am EST.

That’s half an hour after the start of the company’s next launch event for its Nothing Ear Stick headphones. The brand hasn’t confirmed whether there will be a price rise for the Ear 1 headphones in other markets. So far, the brand has only spoken about the US cost, suggesting that it’ll remain the same as its launch price in markets such as the UK. If you’re in the United States and looking to buy the Nothing Ear 1 headphones, you’ll likely want to act before 10:30 am EST on October 26 to ensure you get them at the original price.