We're big fans of Anker's chargers here at AP. The Anker 511 is the current 'best overall' pick in our roundup of the best Samsung Galaxy S23 PPS chargers, and the Anker 313 made our list of the best 45W chargers. So of course when we saw this deal, we had to share it. Amazon has a 3-pack—that's right, you get three of them—of Anker's 20W cube USB-C chargers on sale for just $19.

Why you should jump on this Anker USB-C charger deal

You get three of our favorite USB-C chargers for less than $20. That's why. Some companies, including a certain pretentious fruit brand, charge $20 for a single 20W charger, but with this deal you get three of them for that price. This way you can use one for your overnight bedside charger, put one in your office or den, and throw the last one in your laptop bag or suitcase. Or heck the holidays are coming up, you can just give all three of the chargers away as gifts.

The chargers are ultra portable, with foldable prongs, and they are small enough that they don't take up multiple power outlets, or much space in your bag. They also support both PD and Samsung Fast Charging, and feature Anker's safety tech that prevents overheating. It is worth noting, however, that 20W is definitely on the low side if you have newer devices. It will fast-charge your phone, but it likely won't do so at the highest speed possible, and it's certainly not enough to efficiently charge bigger stuff like a tablet or laptop.

Regardless, we love these little Anker chargers, and believe they make for great overnight or travel chargers. And you don't have to take our word for it—the Amazon rating is currently at 4.8 stars, and Amazon even makes a note on the page that these chargers get returned less often than others. Plus you get an 18-month warranty, so really you're out of excuses here. Grab this 3-pack of Anker USB-C chargers while you can at this price, and if you need cables, be sure to check out our roundup of the best USB-C cables for your phone.