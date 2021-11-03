What's the first word when it comes to setting up for a movie shoot? Lights, of course! And it's a big deal, too, when it comes to your home. Why not make the most of some deals of the day on Amazon with Philips Hue smart lights? They'll be around until 3am ET tonight or when stock runs out.

philips-hue-white-bundle-110321

If you want to keep it simple, you can get a bundle of three 10W (60W equivalent) White LED bulbs with a Hue Hub for synchronized multi-bulb control. You can use Google Assistant or Alexa or press the Smart Button included in this kit. Typically selling for $135 with a previous on-sale low of $100, today's the day to grab this bag for just $80.

philips-hue-color-bundle-110321

Want a little color in your life? Three Hue White and Color Ambiance bulbs (without the Hub or Button) is also similarly $80, down from a $135 MSRP and previous low of $100.

philips-hue-white-lightstrip-bundle-110321

And if you've got the urge to go all-in, you can get the first bundle AND the Hue Bluetooth Smart Lightstrip Plus with 5.5' of colorful LEDs. The Lightstrip alone is $150, so getting the whole smash for just $144 is even more insane.

Remember, these are Amazon deals of the DAY, not days, so make sure you check out with your lights by 3am ET.

Buy from Amazon

White BundleColor BundleWhite + Lightstrip Bundle

This 13" Lenovo convertible Chromebook is back down to its lowest price ever

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is a mouthful of a name and a handful of a computer

Read Next
Related Topics
About The Author
Jules Wang (1190 Articles Published)

Jules joined the Android Police team in 2019. Before that, he was at Pocketnow. He loves public transportation, podcasts, and people in general. He also likes to take views from the bigger picture in technology from how people are attracted to it to how it's utilized across every other industry.

More From Jules Wang