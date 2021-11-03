What's the first word when it comes to setting up for a movie shoot? Lights, of course! And it's a big deal, too, when it comes to your home. Why not make the most of some deals of the day on Amazon with Philips Hue smart lights? They'll be around until 3am ET tonight or when stock runs out.

If you want to keep it simple, you can get a bundle of three 10W (60W equivalent) White LED bulbs with a Hue Hub for synchronized multi-bulb control. You can use Google Assistant or Alexa or press the Smart Button included in this kit. Typically selling for $135 with a previous on-sale low of $100, today's the day to grab this bag for just $80.

Want a little color in your life? Three Hue White and Color Ambiance bulbs (without the Hub or Button) is also similarly $80, down from a $135 MSRP and previous low of $100.

And if you've got the urge to go all-in, you can get the first bundle AND the Hue Bluetooth Smart Lightstrip Plus with 5.5' of colorful LEDs. The Lightstrip alone is $150, so getting the whole smash for just $144 is even more insane.

Remember, these are Amazon deals of the DAY, not days, so make sure you check out with your lights by 3am ET.

Buy from Amazon

White BundleColor BundleWhite + Lightstrip Bundle

This 13" Lenovo convertible Chromebook is back down to its lowest price ever The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is a mouthful of a name and a handful of a computer

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email