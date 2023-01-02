Source: Google Google Pixel Buds Pro $170 $200 Save $30 The Pixel Buds Pro fixes everything wrong with Google's previous earbuds. They deliver outstanding sound quality, ANC, battery life, and features for just $200. At its discounted price of $170 though, they offer even better value for money. See at Amazon

It took Google a few tries, but the company finally cracked the premium earbuds segment with the Pixel Buds Pro. In fact, the earbuds were so good that they were crowned as Android Police's 2022 earbuds of the year. For $200, the Pixel Buds Pro delivers on every key aspect: great sound quality, excellent ANC, and features like always-on Hey Google. During Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022, Google's flagship earbuds were discounted to as low as $152. While that deal is unlikely to appear anytime soon, Amazon has discounted the Pixel Buds Pro by 15% to $170. That's a sweet $30 off the earbud's MSRP.

The Pixel Buds Pro are Google's first earbuds to offer active noise cancelation. While the ANC is not better than what you'd get from the Sony WF-1000XM4 and the Bose QuietComfort, they are still more than good enough and complement the excellent sound quality. Battery life is outstanding as well. They are quoted to last about seven hours on a single charge with ANC enabled, which can be stretched to 11 hours with the feature turned off.

Connecting the Pixel Buds Pro to your Android phone, Chromebook, or laptop is a breeze, thanks to Fast Pair support. And with multipoint connectivity, they can simultaneously remain connected to two devices. The earbuds were missing equalizer support on launch, but Google added a five-band EQ with an update last fall.

The Pixel Buds Pro are available in four bold and catchy colors: Charcoal, Coral, Fog, and Lemongrass. Amazon has all four colors on sale, so pick one of the best wireless earbuds in any shade you want with a sweet $30 off.