The Pixel 6a finally goes on sale in the US, the UK, and a handful of other markets across the world starting today—two months after it was first announced. The phone was up for preorder since July 21st, with Google throwing in a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series worth $99. And if you were trading in your old Android device, you could get the phone for as low as $150. Now, if you missed the preorder window, worry not. Google is running a new promotion, offering a $50 store credit with your Pixel 6a purchase.

If you live in the US, you can get the $449 Pixel 6a from the Google Store with a $50 credit. You are only eligible to get the store credit when you buy the phone unlocked or with Google Fi. Make sure not to complete your purchase as a guest, as that will make you ineligible for the credit. The offer runs from July 28th through August 7th, so you have a fair bit of time in your hand to pull the trigger on the mid-range Pixel. You can also buy the phone on a 24-month payment plan at 0% APR instead of paying outright.

For now, it does not look like the Google Store is running the same promotion in other Pixel 6a launch markets. The offer is limited to two units per customer.

Do note that you won't get the voucher instantly. Google notes in the terms that it can take up to three weeks for the credit to be mailed to you. On the bright side, the $50 voucher will last until next year. You can always use the amount to buy one of the many Pixel 6a cases available on the Google Store or towards your Pixel 7 or Pixel Fold purchase later this year. Remember that the credit will only work on the store region from which you purchased the device.