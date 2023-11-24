Garmin makes the best fitness watches for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. But its wearables are on the expensive side, which is why Black Friday is the perfect time to buy them. You can save up to $300 on select Garmin watches during the year's biggest shopping event. Garmin has a smartwatch to meet your requirements. If you don't run marathons frequently and just want to improve your overall fitness, consider opting for the company's relatively cheaper Vivoactive series. Professional athletes and endurance runners can go for the Fenix 7 or Epix series, which are heavily discounted for Black Friday.

Garmin Vivoactive 5

The Vivoactive 5 packs almost all the features of its more expensive siblings at a much lower price point. The 1.2-inch circular AMOLED panel can get bright enough to be viewable even under harsh sunlight. And you can get up to 11 days of battery life if you turn off Always on Display. Like other Garmin watches, the Vivoactive 5 packs an array of health sensors for tracking your heart rate, SpO2, HRV (heart rate variability), and more.

If you want a Garmin wearable that looks just like one of the best Android watches, the Vivoactive 5 is your best buy. If you found the wearable's $300 price tag on the steeper side, a 50$ discount for Black Friday makes it a wee bit more affordable.

Garmin Venu 3

If you are ready to spend a bit more on a Garmin this Black Friday, the Venu 3 is an ideal choice. It packs a bigger 1.4" OLED display and lasts a claimed 14 days without always-on display. The bigger casing size will look better on people with bigger wrists. It comes with all the Garmin health features you expect, including Health Snapshot, Nap detection, all-day stress monitoring, and more.

At $450, though, the Venu 3's price could be hard to digest for many. The company is taking a sweet $50 off the smartwatch for Black Friday to make it a more attractive buy for first-time users.

Garmin Fenix 7 series

Want a smartwatch to help you navigate the wilderness without worrying about battery life? The Garmin Fenix 7 series fits that bill perfectly, with its claimed 22-day battery life. Even better, it comes with solar charging, so you don't need to worry about finding a power outlet when the watch is low on juice.

To help you stay on your trail, the Fenix 7 packs a built-in flashlight. It is available in 42mm, 47mm, and 51mm sizes, so you can opt for the size that best fits your wrist. And the rugged design ensures you don't have to worry about the harsh environment damaging your watch.

The impressive battery life is on top of all the health features you expect a Garmin to pack. Depending on the Fenix 7 variant you select, you can save up to $200 on the watch and get it for as low as $450.

You can't go wrong with a Garmin for fitness tracking. And given how expensive the company's smartwatches are, you may have been delaying purchasing one for a long time. This is why Black Friday is the perfect time to pick the Garmin you have long desired. Of course, if Garmin doesn't have what you're looking for, plenty of other smartwatch deals are going on too. Apart from the above models, Garmin has also discounted the following watches for Black Friday.