Looking to buy a smart speaker or a Wi-Fi router on a budget? Amazon's Echo Dot is among the best Alexa-enabled smart speakers you can buy now. And you can get plenty of Wi-Fi routers for around $60-$70 on Amazon. For its Prime Early Access Sale, Amazon has an even better combo deal that you should not miss. The retailer is offering the Echo Dot (5th gen) and eero Mesh Wifi router bundle for $110, which is $19 less than what you would have paid if you purchased these devices individually.

A major benefit of combining the eero router with the Echo Dot is that it allows the smart speaker to act as a Wi-Fi extender. So, if you don't need a full-blown mesh Wi-Fi system at your home, but there are connectivity issues in your room, place the Echo Dot there.

Buy the Echo Dot (5th gen) and eero Mesh Wifi router bundle for $19 off

$110 at Amazon

Besides being able to play music and interact with Alexa, the speaker will also act as a Wi-Fi extender and put an end to your connectivity woes. And unlike a traditional Wi-Fi router, it won't look out of place either. Amazon claims the duo combined can provide Wi-Fi coverage for up to 2,500 sq. ft. The Wi-Fi router itself is good enough to cover an area of 1,500 sq. ft.

The 5th Gen Echo Dot is Amazon's best-sounding Echo Dot speaker, delivering improved sound quality and deeper bass. It also features an LED display, allowing you to check the time, alarm, weather status, and more at a glance. The eero Wifi router works with Alexa, so you can control network profiles or your smart home devices. You can set up the Echo Dot using the Alexa app and the Wifi router using the Eero app.