Source: Jabra Jabra Elite 7 Pro $110 $200 Save $90 These Jabra Elite 7 Pro earbuds come with great microphone sound that delivers great calls, and they're waterproof, so you can use them even in the rainiest conditions. $110 at Amazon

We all listen to music, watch TV shows, play games, and more, and a part of the experience is listening to great audio while you do it, but not all earbuds are created equal. Some earbuds are better for bass, others are for spatial audio sound, and some are just about good at everything. If you want earbuds for running or you just have small ears, there are plenty of options to snag. But if you want a pair of earbuds that do a great job at making phone calls and have great battery life for all your entertainment needs, check out these Jabra Elite 7 Pro earbuds for just $110.

Why Jabra Elite 7 Pro earbuds are worth buying

True wireless earbuds such as these Jabra are smaller in comparison to the Elite 75t. These buds come with a better microphone for calls with two external mics and improvements on the design and shape to help you wear them longer. If you’re a fan of bass but don’t want too much of it to take away from the sound, then these buds are a great choice. These earbuds have bass, as expected, but they're balanced enough that they don’t drown out your voice. Other specs include its IP67 rating, making these buds waterproof, and mono listening, which allows you to use one bud freely while the other is in the case.

While these earbuds are excellent at some things, they don’t block out background noise as well as you’d like if you were using them in a car or an extremely noisy room, for example. That said, they do a nice job at extending their battery life. With up to eight hours of battery life and 30 hours with the case, you can stay connected for longer, all for 45% off.