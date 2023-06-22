Amazon Prime Day 2023 is happening on July 11-12 this year. The 48-hour shopping event will see the e-commerce giant offering massive discounts across the thousands of products it sells. Out of hundreds of deals though, there are a few that really stand out. However, they typically sell out within a few minutes. This year, Amazon is introducing an invite-only deals program where Prime members can request an early invite to get a better chance at buying products expected to sell out within a few minutes.

Amazon is already highlighting some of the biggest Prime Day deals. On these listings, you will see a Request invite button that will give you a chance to secure a slot to place an order on July 11-12. Just requesting an invite won't be enough, though. It is only if Amazon grants your request that you can buy the item at its listed deal price on Prime Day.

The company will notify you via email if your request is approved. That email will contain a unique link that you can use to buy the item at its deal price on July 11-12. There's also a limit of one item per customer for every listing, so don't think about buying multiple units at discounted prices for your friends.

If you don't request an invite to a hot-selling Prime Day deal you like, you seemingly won't be able to buy it during the 48-hour sale event.

In its announcement, Amazon highlights some amazing Prime Day 2023 deals that it expects to sell out. This includes 75% off on the Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series, dropping its price to as low as $100. You can also get the JBL Live 660NC Headphones at 50% off, though I'll recommend checking out some early Amazon Prime Day headphone and earbud deals for better options. If you are a Prime Member, you can request an invite to these deals for Prime Day 2023 right away.