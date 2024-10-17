Anker 736 Charger (Nano II 100W) $40 $75 Save $35 This is about as simple and straightforward as a deal gets. You have an Anker 100W 3-port fast charger on sale for just $40. That's one of the better third party chargers you can buy, at a near 50% discount. This is what we in the business refer to as a "no-brainer." $40 at Amazon

They may all look alike, but third-party chargers are not created equal. The Anker 736 compact wall charger can attest to that. Powered by GaN II technology, the 736 can deliver up to 100W to your devices, despite being roughly 34% smaller than old school power bricks. It has two USB-C ports for fast-charging, a USB-A port for versatility, and it comes with a worry-free 18-month warranty. As the headline states, we ran this deal a week or two ago during Prime Day for $50, so when we saw it had dropped to $40, we knew we had to pass it along.

Why you should buy this Anker 100W USB-C charger

Sure, 100W and three ports sound great, but what do these things mean to you in the real world? For starters, 100W is enough to fast-charge most devices. That includes smaller gadgets, obviously, such as headphones, and all of your phones and tablets. Most laptops fall into this category too—Apple says you need 94W + a compatible Thunderbolt 3 or top USB-C cable to fast-charge the MacBook Pro 14-inch. Then there are the three USB ports. You have two USB-C ports and a USB-A port for older devices. You can use all three at once, two at a time, or one by itself for a total of 100W of power.

PowerIQ 3.0 adaptive fast charging ensures that all of your favorite products are supported. The 736 supports all major standards, including AFC, PD 3.0, PPS, and QC 2.0/3.0. The GaN (gallium nitride) technology allows for a more efficient charge, which not only enables manufacturers to make chargers faster and smaller, but it also makes for cooler internal temperatures for added safety and longevity. Plus, Anker uses its MultiProtect technology in the 736, which guards against things like overcurrent, overheating, and short-circuiting, and it's IEC62368-certified with a V0 fireproof casing.

The bottom line here is the same as it is with most Anker charging products: the 736 is portable, versatile, reliable, and affordable. There's a reason the brand is a staple in our buyer's guide to the best phone chargers. Today's sale price of $40 is 47% off the retail price, and it matches the all-time low. Want to throw in a USB-C cable for cheap? Click on the 1 pack & 1 cable option just above the color choices on the product page, and you get the 736 plus a USB-C to USB-C cable for just $44.