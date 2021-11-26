There's a lot of third-party smartphone accessory makers, but Anker is perhaps one of the better-known ones. The company is mostly known for its chargers, power banks, docks, and cables, and it recently entered the audio/earbuds market as well. And if you want to snag some of those products for your phone this Black Friday, now is the time — there are several juicy deals going on the official Anker website right now.

Anker PowerWave Pad Upgraded 10W

If you're on the market for an affordable wireless charging pad and you don't care about things like fast charging, then this one from Anker should fit the bill well. It offers 10W charging for Samsung smartphones, 7.5W on iPhones, and 5W for everything else.

This one will normally set you back $16, but you can snag one right now for $7 for a 56% discount — probably the biggest savings by percentage out of this list.

Anker Nano II 45W

If you're more of a wired charging person and you just want something that pulls power from the wall at really high speeds, the Nano II 45W is probably one of the better options you can get. It's compatible with Samsung's Super Fast Charging tech, and it can also fast charge iPhones up to three times faster than a standard 5W charging brick.

Normally, this charger costs $40, but you can get one for yourself for $28 right now, as it's 30% off. Act fast, though, as this deal will be gone soon.

Anker PowerPort III Nano 20W (2-Pack)

Don't need the whole 45W that the Nano II offers? Then the PowerPort charging brick might be a little bit of a better deal for you. Instead of 45W, this one caps out at 20W, which should still manage to deliver acceptable charging speeds to your smartphone.

This one typically retails for $31, but right now, you can get it for $21. And it's a two-pack, so you're getting two charging bricks here for the price.

Anker Powerhouse 100

What if you already have a bunch of wall chargers or wireless chargers, and you just want something that can give you a quick top-up while you're on the go? Anker has an amazing lineup of power banks too, and the Anker Powerhouse 100 is one of the best ones you can get for the money. It has a 27,000 mAh capacity and gives you a USB-C port, two full-size USB ports, and even a 100W outlet so you can plug anything to it.

The Powerhouse 100 is typically steeply-priced, retailing at $220. For today, though, you can get it for half-off, at $110. Be quick, though — this won't last forever.

Anker Powerhouse 200

Is the Powerhouse 100 not enough? The Powerhouse 200 might just be the absolute unit you're looking for. This isn't the kind of power bank you carry around in your bag. This one is big, has a carrying handle, a massive 57,600 mAh capacity, and a lot of connectivity, so you're never caught without power on the go. This is more suitable for things like camping, where you need to be off the grid for a good chunk of time.

Whatever's the reason why you need such a monstrosity, you'll be glad to know it's $92 off right now. While it usually costs $262, you can grab one right now for just $170, so definitely check it out.

