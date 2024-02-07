Amazon Echo Show 15 $200 $280 Save $80 The Echo Show 15 takes Amazon's smart display prowess and crams it in a massive 15.6" screen. With tons of personalization and organizational features, and built-in Alexa and Fire TV, this device is perfect for the kitchen, office, and beyond. $200 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy

The future we were promised some 30 or 40 years ago has yet to come to fruition. Flying cars haven't gained any sort of real traction, and talking robots appear to still be several years away from becoming commonplace in our everyday lives. It's not a total wash, though, as there are some products available today that do make you feel like you're living in a slightly more futuristic world, such as the Echo Show 15 from Amazon. This smart display features an impressive 15.6-inch screen, it has Fire TV built-in, and it comes with an Alexa Voice Remote. It also has a host of features that can make your life easier, and right now it's 30% off.

Why the Amazon Echo Show 15 is worth $200

At first glance you might be thinking that $200 is a bit high for a smart display, but once you really start to break down the features and subsequent benefits of the device, the price seems a lot more reasonable. Let's start with the Fire TV function, which allows you to enjoy all of your favorite content on the extra large display. It's perfect for keeping a child entertained while eating breakfast, watching cooking tutorials, or checking in on your favorite sports team. It's essentially like having an extra TV or tablet in the room.

You can also, of course, use the Show 15 to control your favorite [compatible] smart devices. Using voice commands, or the touch screen, you can turn lights on and off, answer your front door (via a smart doorbell), and communicate with Alexa smart speakers around the house. Additionally, you can use the Show to make video calls, display photos like a digital picture frame, and keep your family organized. The Home screen is customizable with a variety of widgets for things like shared calendars, personal sticky notes, to-do lists, and weather forecasts. It can serve as a hub for all your relevant data and information, available at a glance.

Yes, all of these things can be done on your smartphone or tablet, but there is something different about a stationary, extra large display like this that is constantly offering up this information, so you don't have to go digging around for it. Just a quick glance at the Show 15 before you start your day can tell you what items you need at the grocery store, what appointments or activities you have scheduled, and whether you'll need an umbrella or not. Can you really put a price on that kind of convenience? You can actually, and right now, that price is just $200.