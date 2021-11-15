We're well into November and any whiff of the month will tell you that Black Friday sales are due — even if it isn't Black Friday. So, if you're in search for a fitness tracker, a dash cam, a GPS for your bike, or an indoor bike trainer, Garmin has some holiday deals for you.

Those deals include Garmin's Forerunner series of smartwatches with prices now $50 to $100 off recent levels.

The basic Forerunner 245 with GPS is the lowest we've seen it at $200 ($50 off). If you want to store and stream up to 500 songs from Spotify, Deezer and the like, the Forerunner 245 Music is $250 ($100 off). Want to use Garmin Pay and track your VO2 max? The Forerunner is $400 ($100 off) and matches a sales price back in September. Finally, we've got the Forerunner 945, which has almost every metric a nerd would want about their fitness, and has hit $500 ($100 off) for the first time in many moons.

The Venu watches are a little more casual and stylish and they're also on sale. The Venu Sq Music is at a record low of $180 ($70 off). Don't need to stream music? The plain ol' Venu Sq has also hit a rock bottom of $130 ($40 off). Looking for something more circular with AMOLED? The Venu 2 and the smaller 2S are both $350 ($50 off) on their first meaningful discount in their retail lives.

If you're looking for the dashcams and bike trainers we mentioned at top, you can peruse the full catalog of Garmin deals on Amazon. And full disclosure, they're also at Garmin's website.

