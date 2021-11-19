Today marks the second anniversary of Google Stadia, having debuted back on November 19th, 2019. While its success over those two years is probably a debate for another day, it definitely helped bring attention to the concept of cloud gaming and game streaming. To commemorate the platform's second anniversary, Google's offering an early Black Friday promotion for Stadia lovers (or those suitably curious), making the Premiere Edition practically an impulse buy.

If you've been waiting for the right time to try it out for yourself and play some cloud-based games, or if you just want to play your cloud games on your TV, now's your opportunity. Regularly $80, the bundle is now available for $22.22 with free shipping, a savings of 72 percent off. That includes a Google Chromecast Ultra, a slightly older streaming solution than the new Chromecast with Google TV (which recently went on sale too), but still a very capable product — especially for so cheap.

And of course, the bundle includes the Stadia Controller that connects over Wi-Fi to improve your cloud gaming experience. Combine both of them with a fast internet connection, and Stadia could be just what you're searching for.

Especially considering that a Chromecast is useful for a lot more than just Stadia, this is a fairly excellent value. Google hasn't announced how long you have to take advantage of this deal, but this one sure feels like a limited-time offer, so get these savings while you can.

