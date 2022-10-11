Sony's WH-1000XM5 noise-canceling headphones might be pricey, but they're among the best you can top, holding our title of Premium Pick for the best wireless headphones you can buy. However, their regular price can be discouraging, so now is the best time to grab a pair during Amazon Prime Early Access Day. Sony has taken $50 off the price, bringing it down to a manageable $348.

The WH-1000XM5 headphones tick all the boxes for a pair of premium wireless headphones. And instead of piling on new features, Sony refined the already fantastic WH-1000XM4 experience by improving active noise cancellation (ANC), battery life, and sound quality.

The WH-1000XM4 was a fantastic set of headphones, but we noted in our review that the design didn't quite match the price. Aware of this, Sony completely changed the structure of the WH-1000XM4 and created a sleek pair of headphones that don't compromise on quality. In addition, an extra processor improves noise cancelation so that you can walk around untroubled by the sounds of human voices or background noise.

With ANC on, you can expect up to 30 hours of battery life — and 40 hours with it off. That's plenty for a couple of days of use, even with long listening sessions. You also get voice assistant compatibility, gesture control, and a physical switch to turn ANC on or off. Sony has refined its design further, and while expensive, knocking $50 off is a deal worth getting at this price. They're the best you can buy, so get this deal while it lasts.