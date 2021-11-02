Google tends to offer freebies or discounts to its paid Google One subscribers every once in a while. Last year, the company gave a free Google Nest mini to subscribers who upgraded to the 2TB storage plan. The year before that, it offered free Home minis to One subscribers in the US and Canada and up to $200 off on the Pixel 3 series in 2018. This year, Google is sending eligible customers an email offering them the Nest Hub (2nd gen) if they "upgrade to a Premium annual plan."

More specifically, selected customers will have to upgrade to the 2TB Google One plan with an annual payment of $100 to be eligible to receive the Nest Hub. Google will even cover the delivery costs. The Nest Hub itself costs $99.99, with the One plan upgrade also entitling users to a free Google VPN service on Android and iOS along with 10 percent cash back on Google Store purchases, so this is a pretty sweet deal. You can also share the storage space with your family members by adding them to your family group.

It is unclear if customers who do not receive any such email from Google will also be eligible for the offer or not.

Once you do upgrade to the 2TB Google One plan, you will get a coupon code from Google within a week so you can redeem your free Nest Hub (2nd gen). The code will be valid until December 24. The offer lasts through December 10 and is available for customers in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Germany.

It is unclear if the offer is valid for the 5TB One annual plan or not. The 10TB, 20TB, and 30TB Google One storage plans are not available with a yearly subscription, so they are ineligible. Existing subscribers who are already on the 2TB plan are out of luck, unfortunately.

