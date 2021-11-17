That's our angle to this deal and we're sticking with it

Looking for a new TV dongle? Maybe you'll want to pair that up with a new TV provider? Then you should give Sling TV's deal for a Chromecast with Google TV a look.

In terms of over-the-top TV platforms, Google TV could be thought of as an old dog that's learned some neat new tricks from its Android TV days. It supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ in 4K plus Dolby Atmos and Digital+ sound. We've got a full review for your edification over here.

Image Gallery (1 Images) Expand

Close

So, what does Sling TV have to do with anything? Well, it's giving away Chromecast with Google TVs to customers who pre-pay for a month of service. The Blue and Orange channel packages at $35 per month each include local TV where available as well as a mix of entertainment, news, and sports channels depending on the grouping, plus 50 hours of cloud DVR (first month only, then an additional $5 per month). Customers can also opt for the Orange & Blue package for $50. They can cancel at anytime.

Consider that a Chromecast with Google TV costs $50 most days and will cost $40 during the Google Store's Black Friday event starting tomorrow (speaking of Black Friday, you should probably turn to us for some top-notch deal spotting). Then turn this deal on its head: you're getting a Chromecast for as low as you'll find it anywhere plus a free month of Sling TV. That ain't bad at all.

Head over to Sling TV to see the fine print (did we mention that Puerto Rico households are excluded?) and to sign up.

Apple just gave the right-to-repair movement a major victory Anyone can now order parts to repair their iPhone themselves

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email