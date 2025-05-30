Bluetti AC180 $449 $699 Save $250 The Bluetti AC180 power station supports superfast 1440W AC charging and has an 1152Wh battery capacity. It's a great portable power station for those who like to hang in the great outdoors, as well as for those looking for some bakup power around the house.

Warm weather is here, and if you're planning to hit the great outdoors over the next few months, you may want to do so with a portable power station in tow. You can save big on the Bluetti AC180 right now, as Amazon has it marked down an impressive 36%. That brings its price down from $699 to just $449, making for one of its best prices ever. Amazon has this marked as a limited-time deal, so act quickly.

Why you should buy the Bluetti AC180 portable power station

Source: Bluetti

If you like taking some modern comforts with you while spending time outdoors, the Bluetti AC180 is a great option for keeping your phones, tablets, and Chromebooks charged up. It will fit in well on camping trips, road trips, and RV trips, but it could also be put to good use while tailgating or during outdoor gatherings that require power for speakers or movie projectors.

Smaller devices are no issue whatsoever for the AC180, but it can even handle larger appliances and electronics. It can keep things like coolers and small refrigerators powered steadily, as well as electric grills and coffee makers. If you plan to use it as backup power around the house, the AC180 can power your home refrigerator for up to 12 hours. It can also keep things like lights and Wi-Fi routers running should a power outage strike.

The AC180 can, of course, keep all of your devices charged up, but what makes this portable power station stand out among lesser options is how fast it's capable of recharging itself. If you're keeping things powered up while out and about, this is important, as you don't want to spend a lot of time having to recharge your source power. The AC180 is capable of reaching an 80% charge in just 45 minutes, and if you don't want to search for a charging outlet at all, solar panels are sold separately that can charge it in about three hours.

This deal knocks the Bluetti AC180 down to $449, one of its best prices ever. It's good for $250 in savings, but you'll need to act quickly, as Amazon has this listed as a limited-time offering.