We're closing in on the official launch of Samsung's Galaxy S22 series, three devices seemingly set to enter the pantheon of the best Android phones around today. With an announcement set for February 9th, there are only a couple of weeks left for some last-second leaks to squeeze in. Following up on some recent renders, we're getting our first look at actual photos of some official Galaxy S22 cases in the flesh.

These photos come to us from SamMobile, showing how Samsung's official protective gear for the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra will look on each phone. Although these cases are wrapped up over dummy phones, the actual accessories are completely legit and do a great job in showing just how they'll look in real life.

The photos show the "Leather Cover" for the Galaxy S22 and S22+ and the "Smart Clear View Cover" for the S22 Ultra. The leather model is a relatively basic case with a coated back — we'll have to wait and see if it lives up to the standards set by third-party manufacturers lately. Meanwhile, the Smart Clear View Cover doubles as a guard for your display while closed, providing improved all-around protection while offering a window into your notifications, the time, and more.

The phones will be out sooner than you think, so start choosing your case now. Samsung is offering $50 in credit to anyone who reserves their place for an S22 pre-order ahead of Unpacked, perfect for spending on one of these first-party accessories. If you think an S22 Ultra might lie in your future, throwing your name and email down on a contact sheet is a small price to pay.

