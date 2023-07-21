Costco $60 $90 Save $30 Costco sells just about everything you need in one store, including discounted tech. From Chromebooks to phones, TVs and more, you'll want to check out what's available and this deal is the perfect way to do that. Right now, new customers can get a 1-year membership and a $30 gift card all for just $60. $60 at StackSocial

Costco has become one of my favorite places to shop, and there are a ton of reasons why. Being able to go to one store and get just about anything, from food to clothing, appliances, vitamins, and even tech is simply amazing, especially when you can save on all of it. For those not familiar, Costco is a warehouse retail location that requires a membership to shop at, but then offers some pretty incredible deals inside for its members. Whether you've been thinking about becoming a member or are just now learning about it and think it may be a good idea, now is the perfect time to sign up. Right now, you can get a 1-year membership and $30 Costco gift card for just $60.

Why are we writing about Costco memberships?

The membership is just what gets you inside the door, where the fascinating stuff is. Normally, the Costco membership itself retails for $60, so with the included gift card you're basically paying half price for the first year, which makes it a great time to check it out. Costco sells a little bit of everything, and there are generally some great members-only deals on popular electronics. These savings could easily exceed the $30 that you'll be out of pocket for the membership, and that's without even looking at all the other stuff you'll use in your daily life. One of the biggest benefits of buying tech at Costco is the return policy, which is a 90-day period from the time you buy. Most other retailers offer 15 to 30 days on electronics.

Right now, Costco has some tech deals that you're absolutely going to want to check out. These are available online, and several of them are likely in-store as well. First up is the Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook which is $150 off right now, making it the lowest price you can find across the web. There are also discounts on SanDisk's 1TB Extreme Go SSD, LG monitors, Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, and so much more. The deals change regularly, and during big shopping events like Prime Day and Black Friday you'll find competitive offers from Costco as well.

This offer is only available for new Costco members, though if you were previously a Costco member and your membership has been expired for 18 months or longer you can also take advantage of this. The $30 Costco shop card will be sent to you via email within 30 days of redeeming your membership. Costco's memberships can be used at any of the company's over 500 locations across the US.