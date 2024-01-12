Surfshark $56 $308 Save $252 Surfshark VPN offers safe and secure online browsing with no device limits, and thousands of global servers to choose from, for as little as $2 per month. $56 at Surfshark

By now, most of us are familiar with VPNs and how they can help keep you and your data safe while you browse the web. The real question is, are you currently using one, and if not, why not? If you answered no, and your reason has anything to do with cost, this deal is for you. Right now, Surfshark is offering to protect yours and your entire family's devices for as little as $2 per month.

Why Surfshark's VPN deal is worth trying out

For starters, Surfshark can be installed on all major platforms, including Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, TVs and routers. It also comes with additional features that can help you get rid of ads, malware websites and cookie popups, and enjoy fewer of those annoying CAPTCHA prompts, where you have to click all the images with a 'bus' in them, but you don't know if you should click the image that has a tiny sliver of a wheel in it. This is all of course in addition to the usual VPN benefits you'll get, such as secure browsing on public Wi-Fi networks, and the ability to watch content from other countries.

Price is another obvious reason you should give Surfshark a shot. The current promotion takes 82% off the normal monthly price, as long as you are willing to purchase the full two years up front. There are 3 plans to choose from: Starter, which includes the VPN, ad and Cookie pop-up blocker, One, which adds an antivirus and other features, and One+, which adds the ability to remove your data from company databases and people search sites. With today's deal you essentially get the Starter pack for $2/month, One for $2.70/month, and One+ for $4. If you'd rather just pay for 1-year up front, you can still save up to 75%, and if you just want to try it out for a month, it's $11, $15, and $22 respectively.

For my money, the 24-month option is the way to go. Not only do you get the 82% off, but you also get 4 additional months at the discounted rate, giving you 28 months for as little as $56 (total). If you're still not sold, there is a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it and see how it goes. And honestly, even if you're not using it every day at home, $2 per month is a small price to pay to have access to a secure VPN while traveling. In closing, VPNs are awesome, and they don't get much more affordable than this. Take advantage of this sweet Surfshark deal while you can.