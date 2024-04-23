This is not your average

power bank deal. This is the Romoss High-Capacity Portable Charger. It has enough juice to power all of your devices while on the go, and it's currently 50% off. The average portable battery packs you see stuck to the back of phones have a capacity of 5,000mAh, and you're lucky they will fully recharge your handset once. The longer, candy bar-shaped power banks typically have 10,000mAh, sometimes 20,000mAh, and here you're hoping for 2 full phone recharges. Well, this Romoss has an absurd capacity of 60,000mAh, and right now you can snag one for just $35.

Why you should buy the Romoss High-Capacity Portable Charger

Source: Romoss

As you can see in this very real beach image, the Romoss High-Capacity charger can literally do it all. It has 4 charging outputs that include a USB-C PD 3.0 port, a USB-C port, and two USB-A ports. The USB-C PD port is capable of fast-charging your smartphone, and the USB-A ports add some versatility for older devices. You can use all four ports at the same time, to charge up to 4 gadgets simultaneously, and there are 3 different input ports: Type-C, Micro USB, and even Lightning.

The 60,000mAh capacity of the Romoss means you can charge your standard flagship phone 9–10 times, and you can take on bigger devices, such as tablets and handheld gaming consoles, with ease. The portable charger also features a built-in digital display, which allows you to conveniently check things like voltage, current, charging status, and remaining battery, and tons of tech to protect your gear. Romoss says the charger has 10 layers of safety protection to prevent things like overcharging, overheating, and battery resets.

It's worth noting that the term "portable" is used very liberally here. This thing is a brick. It's about 8 inches tall, 4 inches wide, and weighs roughly 3 pounds. This is not a put-in-your-back-pocket-for-the-day type of power bank. You should also set your expectations for charging speed. This doesn't have the newer tech that allows for 60W or 100W max power output. It's capped at 22W, which is fine for iPhones and the like, but if you have a device that can go up to 45W or 85W, and you're expecting that here, you're going to be disappointed. As long as you're aware of those two things, this is actually an incredible deal in terms of battery capacity and price point. Just remember to clip that 50% off on-page coupon to get the full discount.