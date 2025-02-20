Crucial X9 4TB Portable SSD $200 $264 Save $64 The Crucial X9 is speedy and portable, and the 4TB model is at an all-time low price of $200 while this deal lasts. $200 at Amazon

For those in search of some fast, affordable external storage space, the 4TB Crucial X9 portable SSD is currently at its all-time low price. Amazon has the SSD marked down to $200, which is good for $64 in savings, as the 4TB X9 regularly costs $264. The 1TB model is also seeing a nice discount, but we like the value the 4TB model offers. This is a limited time deal, so act quickly and grab the 4TB Crucial X9 portable SSD at its best price ever while you can.

Why you should buy the 4TB Crucial X9 portable SSD

Fast external storage is becoming more and more necessary, with phones and other mobile devices able to capture high quality photos and video. These high resolution files can take up a lot of storage space, often dwindling a phone's available storage capacity more quickly than a user realizes. With the Crucial X9 you can transfer those large files at speeds of up to 1050MB/s. The SSD also has a super portable design that makes it easy to keep with you for offloading media at any time.

This sort of SSD can come in really handy for mobile photographers and content creators, but it will also pair nicely if you utilize a Chromebook or laptop. 4TB of storage space will likely be plenty to back up your entire media library, whether it consists of photos, videos, music, or movies. This Crucial X9 is also something you should consider if cloud storage options aren't as speedy as you'd like.

There's a Crucial X9 Pro on the market as well, and while we find it be one of the best external SSDs, the more consumer-targeted model that's discounted for this deal isn't far behind it. It's compatible with Android and Windows, and could even entice some gamers with its Xbox and PlayStation compatibility. It comes with a USB-C cable that delivers top speeds on USB 3.2 Gen2 devices.

And even though the pro version of this SSD exists, professionals shouldn't necessarily steer away from this one. Its transfer speeds are pretty impressive, and it's designed to withstand some tough conditions. The Crucial X9 can handle drops of up to 7.5 feet and is IP55-rated for water and dust resistance.

