Prime Day 2022 is rapidly drawing to a close, but you've still got a few hours to score some quality deals. If you're after the thrill of a bargain but don't want to spend much, you're in luck: TP-Link's already affordable line of Kasa smart home accessories are even cheaper than usual today. Right now, you can get four smart plugs for just $23, which shakes out to less than $6 apiece.

The smart plugs stick right into your existing receptacles and let you control non-smart lamps, fans, and more by remotely switching power on or off. You can have the plugs turn on and off at scheduled times, or even have them turn off after a specified duration has passed. They work with both Alexa and the Google Assistant, too, letting you to add voice control to practically anything. The plugs are rated for 15 amps, which means they're compatible with smaller appliances like box fans, but you might not be able to use one for, say, a window-mounted air conditioner. Still, for $5.75 each, it's hard to complain.

Kasa Smart Plug 4-pack — $7 off

$23 at Amazon

Tons of other Kasa smart home accessories are on sale, too, including smart bulbs, other smart plug bundles, and even a smart power strip. They're all compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, too, so you can use them with any cheap smart speakers you happened to pick up this week.

