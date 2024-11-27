SimpliSafe SimpliCam $70 $100 Save $30 The SimpliCam is considered by us and other expert reviewers as the best overall smart security camera for most people. It captures sharp 1080p video, it has all the usual smart camera features, and it has a special focus on protecting your privacy. We like it a lot at $30 off, and you should too. $70 at Amazon

If you are looking to purchase a new smart home security camera this Black Friday, you should absolutely include this one on your list of considerations. It's the SimpliCam from SimpliSafe, and right now it's 30% off. We have the Simpli currently ranked as the best overall pick in our buyer's guide to the best smart home security cameras for two reasons: it provides high-definition coverage of your indoor spaces, and it features exemplary privacy standards. It also does everything you'd expect a smart camera to do, and you can pick one up today for just $70.

Related Best smart home security cameras in 2024 Keep an eye on your home or the pets

Why you should buy the SimpliSafe SimpliCam

Source: SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe's focus on privacy and data security truly sets the SimpliCam apart in a crowded market often plagued by privacy concerns. It’s easy to recommend a company that dedicates so many resources to getting it right. The SimpliCam’s standout feature is its stainless steel privacy shutter, giving you complete control—it only opens with your permission. On top of that, your data is safeguarded with 256-bit encryption and SSL certification, ensuring your footage remains secure.

The SimpliCam delivers on functionality too, capturing video in crisp 1080p HD with a wide 120-degree field of view. Built-in night vision ensures clear footage even in low-light conditions. Other handy features include two-way audio, letting you communicate directly with visitors—welcome or not—and motion detection that sends instant, customizable alerts. SimpliSafe further enhances its offering with optional 24/7 professional monitoring plans, which include fast emergency response and no contracts, starting at around $30 per month.

If you really want to get serious about home security, we recommend pairing the SimpliCam with one of SimpliSafe's whole-home security packages. They include alarm sirens, motion sensors, keypads, and entry sensors and start at just $100. If you'd rather just dip your toe in right now, just grab the SimpliCam. It's easy to set up and is currently at its all-time low price.