Amazon Music Unlimited You can get access to over 100 million songs and ad-free podcasts for absolutely free this Cyber Monday. With Unlimited, you can also enjoy better music quality than what you get in the free version. $33 at Amazon

Can you really get anything for free? Turns out, you can - at least for this Cyber Monday. In one of the best Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is giving away three months of Music Unlimited for FREE. Yes, for $0. No, you don’t have to buy anything else with it. If you’re a new customer trying Amazon Music Unlimited for the first time, you can snag three months of trial completely free.

This instantly gives you access to more than 100 million songs and all the popular podcasts without the nuisance of ads, so everything from chill Sunday afternoons to boring daily commutes can be more entertaining, for free.

The Unlimited subscription also gives you better sound quality than the free version along with the option to skip songs. Want even more convenience? You can also download your favorite songs or entire playlists to listen offline. Remember to set yourself a reminder for when it renews if you don't want to pay for the service.

Get 4 months of Music Unlimited for FREE

Amazon Echo with Amazon Music Unlimited Amazon is giving away four months of free subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited with select Echo devices. These include a range of smart speakers like the Echo Dot, Echo Pop, and Echo Studio. These work with Alexa to play music and offer information like weather updates. 4 months free with select Echo devices

If you want to grab another free month of Amazon Music Unlimited and are willing to spend a little on Amazon products, consider grabbing one of the company's Echo devices before the end of Cyber Monday. Amazon is offering 4 months of free Amazon Music Unlimited to new subscribers buying Echo products. The bonus? They're also on sale for Cyber Monday, so you're getting two deals in one. We've listed those deals below so you can take a look at which model may suit you best. The Amazon Echo products include a range of smart speakers that work with Alexa to do everything from playing music to offering weather updates.

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) $35 $60 Save $25 The Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) offers improved audio quality with a new LED display that shows the time, title of the song playing, and weather information. You can grab it for 42% off this Cyber Monday, plus you'll get those four free months of streaming. $35 at Amazon

Echo Pop $18 $40 Save $22 The Amazon Echo Pop is a budget-friendly smart speaker offering some of the same features as its premium counterparts but at a fraction of the price. You can grab it for 55% off this Black Friday. $18 at Amazon