Holiday sales are a good way to save some cash when you're shopping for gifts, but if you're in a position to spoil yourself a little, this season's a pretty great time to do that, too. Samsung knows what I'm talking about: Today, it's taking $250 off the price of the Galaxy Z Fold3, plus throwing in a free leather case and a pair of Galaxy Buds2. Merry Christmas to you.

The Z Fold3 is one of AP's favorite phones: For one, it's a small tablet that folds in half to fit in your pocket, which is pretty rad in itself. But it's also a competent flagship, with fast performance, great build quality, and some of the best cameras in any Samsung phone.

In this deal, it's down to $1,550 — $250 off its sky-high $1,800 MSRP. You'll also get a free pair of Galaxy Buds2, which, despite seemingly aggravating skin sensitivities in some users, are otherwise great earbuds that typically cost $150 on their own. If that's not enough, Samsung's throwing in a free first-party case for the phone, too.

This deal's only good today, Monday, December 20 — so if you were thinking about grabbing yourself a very premium holiday gift, you better get on it.

