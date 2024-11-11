Google Pixel 9 $649 $799 Save $150 Google's Pixel 9 is the cheapest addition to the Pixel 9 series. It features the same Tensor G4 chip and AI features as its more expensive sibling. The 6.3-inch Actua display is another highlight, with a peak brightness of 2,700 nits. Throw in a $150 discount, and the Pixel 9 is one of the best phones to buy right now. $649 at Google Store $649 at Amazon $649 at Best Buy

The Pixel 9 is a solid mid-range phone from Google, packing almost the same internals as its Pro siblings at a lower price point. Yes, it misses out on a telephoto shooter, but it has the same 50MP primary camera and a stunningly bright 2,700-nit Actua display. The bad news is that this year, Google hiked the price of the Pixel 9 by $100 to $799. This makes the phone a little less value for money, especially since there are so many other great mid-range Android phones.

With Black Friday around the corner, Google's online store and other retailers are offering a solid deal on the Pixel 9, slashing its price by $150. That drops the phone to $649, giving you one of Google's best Pixels in recent years at a fantastic price. And this might be your last chance to get the phone at this price before Black Friday.

Why you should not miss this Pixel 9 deal

Close

Like its more expensive Pro siblings, the Pixel 9 features a redesigned rear camera bar. The phone looks much more premium and stylish than its predecessor and features an iPhone-like flat frame. The downside is that it feels slipperier than previous Pixels, but a case will easily solve this issue.

Another highlight of the Pixel 9 is the 6.3-inch Actua display. It is not an LTPO panel, so the refresh rate only adjusts between 60Hz and 120Hz. Still, this is a great panel with a peak brightness of 2,700 nits.

If a telephoto camera is not that important for you, the Pixel 9 will impress you with its dual shooters. The 50MP primary camera can take great pictures, complemented by the 48MP ultrawide with a 123-degree field of view.

Battery life has always been an issue with Pixel phones, especially with the non-Pro models. The new Tensor G4 chip focuses on efficiency and ensures the Pixel 9 will easily last a day. That's also thanks to a relatively big 4,700mAh cell. The only bummer is the 27W wired charging speed, which is not as fast as the competition. Wireless charging is even slower, capped at 12W on regular Qi chargers and 15W on the Pixel Stand.

Apart from all this, the Pixel 9 also stands out for its deep Gemini integration. It also gets seven years of OS updates, with Android 15 further refining the experience of using the phone.

The Pixel 9 is a decent buy for $799. But a sweet $150 discount makes it an even better deal, reducing its price to $649. The offer on the Google Store ends on November 12, 2024, at 11:59 pm PT, so you still have time to think before making the purchase.

Google will likely run a similar deal during Black Friday, so this offer is a great way to get your hands on the Pixel 9 early.