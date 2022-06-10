Samsung's Galaxy A53 is one of the best budget phones on the market right now. It gets all the basics right — it's quick enough, it takes decent photos, and its battery lasts all day and then some — plus it has a fantastic, high-refresh rate display to boot. The A53's $450 MSRP is already a bargain, but right now, you can pick one up for $100 off on Amazon — just $350.

There are no deal-breaking flaws in the A53, even at full price: its Exynos 1280 chipset and six gigs of RAM provide ample power for everyday use, it's got a clean, modern design, and Samsung's One UI is more pleasant to use than it's ever been. The phone really excels in two areas, though. For one, it's got a brilliant 120Hz OLED display that's better than most phones in its class. Samsung's also committed to five whole years of security patches, meaning you could safely use this thing into 2026.

You're getting a lot of phone for $350 here — just be aware that it might not ship for up to four weeks. If you can wait, though, this is a heck of a deal. Hit the link below to check it out.

Shop Samsung Galaxy A53:

Buy at Amazon