Summary Ugreen announces Genshin Impact partnership with handful of charging accessories.

The four-product lineup includes a power bank, fast chargers, and a cable.

The collection honors the game with themed details that will ensure Ugreen's products stand out.

Today, Ugreen officially announces its exclusive Genshin Impact partnership lineup. The Chinese consumer electronics brand revealed this partnership earlier in the year at CES 2025. Starting on March 25th, players can purchase Kinich-themed charging accessories from Ugreen. The company is known for producing power banks, USB hardware and peripherals, and charging cables, all with affordability in mind.

We have already reviewed various Ugreen products — we gave the last Ugreen Nexode power bank (the Ugreen 100W 20,000mAh Nexode Power Bank) a glorifying 9/10, mentioning that "the basics are done well, and the price-to-performance ratio is just right." So when we heard about the upcoming collab, we just knew that this might be something Genshin Impact players (and gamers in general) could appreciate, so we had to go hands-on.

The Ugreen x Genshin Impact collection includes four products: a 20,000mAh power bank priced at $90, a 65W fast charger for $40, a foldable 2-in-1 design with a Qi2-certified (MagSafe-compatible) 15W fast charger for $60, and a 100W super-fast USB-C to USB-C cable (supporting up to 480Mbps data transfer speeds) for $10. All products are sold separately, so you can pick and choose whatever suits your charging needs.

Recharge your journey through Ugreen

It's like Kinich and Ajaw have never left

These are all great options to upgrade your gaming. Whether using a gaming laptop, an ultra-powerful gaming phone, hacking away on a tablet, or using a handheld, this collab has options for every gamer. From testing the collection, I can say I love using the 20,000mAh power bank; it delivers fast charging and offers a high battery capacity, meaning you have more than enough juice to last you throughout the week if needed. It also has a nifty TFT display that shows real-time power data while in use.