Summer is here in Genshin Impact, and there's no better way to celebrate than by going on a trip to a paradise full of wonder, mystery, and of course, partake in summertime shenanigans with some of your favorite characters, all right before we head off to a new region. This means it's time to reveal what's new, how to participate in the main seasonal event Summertime Odyssey, and wipe the new limited-time Golden Apple Archipelago clean before it disappears again.

What's new

Time to crank out the Primogems since we have new featured characters on limited-time banners, replacing the banners from the previous patch. Klee and Kazuha are confirmed to make a return, and both banners will last three weeks. Included on the banners is the rate for the all-new 4-star Anemo unit Heizou.

Just be sure to watch out for Kazuha, as he's a superb unit that can slot into almost any team, and his last appearance was over a year ago, so you'll maybe want to grab a copy if you haven't already.

Along with the limited character, banners include a new weapon banner featuring rate ups for Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds (5-star catalyst) and Freedom-Sworn (5-star sword). Freedom-Sworn is Kazuha's best in-slot weapon and a potent EM support weapon for other units, so if you are looking for upgrades, you may want to consider wishing a little on this weapon banner.

Kazuha story quest and how to unlock

A story quest is getting added in for Kazuha, "Acer Palmatum Chapter." Players looking to unlock this story quest will need to use a Story Key (redeemable by finishing your daily commissions), reach Adventure Rank 40, and finish Archon Quest "Chapter II: Act III — Omnipresence Over Mortals" and Raiden's story quest "Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter: Act I — Reflections of Mortality."

Heizou hang out and how to unlock

A new Heizou hangout will be available at the start of version 2.8. Players looking to unlock this area will need to use a Story Key redeemable by finishing daily commissions; they will also need to reach Adventure Rank 40 and finish Archon Quest "Chapter II: Act III — Omnipresence Over Mortals," Raiden's story quest "Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter: Act I — Reflections of Mortality," and complete Itto's story quest "Taurus Iracundus Chapter: Act I — Rise Up, Golden Soul."

New outfits for Fischl and Diluc

Our favorite Prinzessin der Verurteilung, Fischl is getting a new 4-star outfit. The outfit is obtained for free by collecting enough Phantasmal Conches in the "Resonating Visions" event during version 2.8. Players who miss out on claiming the outfit during the event must purchase it in the shop for 1680 Genesis Crystals.

Our lovable edge lord wannabe Batman, Diluc, will get the first-ever released 5-star outfit. The new outfit comes with special effects, a new idle animation, new voice lines, and a free-to-play event explaining the story behind the outfit. The outfit can only be purchased with Genesis Crystals in the shop but will be available with a limited-time discount at 1980 Genesis Crystal during 2.8.

Golden Apple Archipelago is back, but with a twist

We are heading back to the Golden Apple Archipelago to find new treasure chests, solve new puzzles, play through new events and world quests, and best of all, the islands will look a bit different from last year. Your experiences will feel familiar and completely new. Don't forget to complete all the content before the islands disappear!

New in-game features

Version Highlights have been added to the menu; tap on Version Highlights to preview what's currently in the patch and what's coming. Adventurer's handbook receives two new pages, Guide and Embattle. Guide brings suggestions on which quests to focus on to aid in your overall progression, whereas Embattle contains new chapters with completable challenges.

How to take place in the main Summertime Odyssey event

Summertime Odyssey event (starts July 15) is considered the main course that will require you to travel to this year's Golden Apple Archipelago. Many rewards will be available such as a free copy of Fischl, plenty of Primogems, Mora, and lots more. The event will run through the entirety of 2.8, but there'll definitely be other events sprinkled in between, but here's how to get started.

Reach Adventure Rank 32. Finish Archon quest "Chapter II: Prologue — Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves." Complete Mona's story quest "Astrolabos Chapter: Act I — Beyond This World's Stars." Alternatively, tap on the Quick Start on the event page if you need to bypass completing Mona's story quest. Once you've been to the Golden Apple Archipelago by following the storyline, you'll be able to re-access it by tapping on Map in your main menu.

Don't forget to join in on all the summer festivities while it's here

So much new content and so little time. Like last year, the Golden Apple Archipelago isn't here to stay, so once version 2.8 ends, we will have to say goodbye to our island paradise for another year. So have your phone space ready as we are inching closer to our massive regional update soon.