After a year-long wait since arriving at Inazuma, we now get to explore the city of wisdom and home to the Dendro Archon, Sumeru. A quick glance of what's ahead in Genshin Impact 3.0 tells us there are many new characters to meet, a new story to escape into, and plenty of events to keep us tied over until the next patch. HoYoverse incentivizes you to stay up-to-date on the latest content, which means you can't just waste time wandering aimlessly in Teyvat. However, you won't need to be up-to-date with the Archon quest to access Sumeru, which is why we've outlined the minimal steps required to start exploring the new luscious region.

Pre-requisites

Unfortunately, you can't just waltz your way into Sumeru as you could with Liyue and Mondstadt. But it isn't as restrictive when trying to reach the Inazuma islands. You can naturally enter if you're up-to-date on the latest Archon quest; otherwise, you can explore the Chasm to find your way into Sumeru.

How to get to the Chasm

Reach Adventure Rank 28 Complete Archon quest: Chapter I: Act III - A New Star Approaches Archon Quest Start World quest: Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering

You'll approach two Millelith soldiers guarding the entrance to the Chasm to start the World quest: Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering, which gives you entry to the surface of the Chasm. It isn't necessary to complete the World quest you picked up to get to Sumeru, but it's highly recommended to finish if you want to progress further into the storyline. Completing Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering will open up the Chasm depths, which is what you'll access when you're starting the Archon quest: Requiem of the Echoing Depths.

Note: You must complete this Archon quest to proceed to the Sumeru Archon quest line!

How to raise your Adventure Rank

Raising your Adventure Rank is a tall order, especially in the early game. However, it is necessary to keep up with the storyline, access new World quests, and be eligible for limited-time events. We have a few tips and tricks for raising your Adventure Rank; refer to our how-to travel to Inazuma guide to learn more. The biggest takeaway is always spending your Resin and ensuring you're completing your Adventurer's handbook entries.

How to get to Sumeru

Sumeru is located on the left side of the main continent of Teyvat, found directly left the Chasm. The tricky part is ensuring access to the Chasm and learning how to maneuver around the terrain. Below we outline the steps on the easiest route to get to Sumeru and how to unlock the map, along with showing where the location of the city.

Locate where the Chasm is on your map and use the nearest Waypoint to reach The Chasm, Liyue Waypoint. If you haven't unlocked any Waypoints, you'll have to travel the Chasm's surface to reach the entrance. 2 Images Close Enter the tunnel and follow it until you've reached the other side. Congrats! You're in the land of Sumeru, but now you need to visit the nearest Statue of the Seven to uncover a portion of your map. 2 Images Close After visiting the Statue of the Seven, your darkened map reveals a portion of Sumeru. We highly recommend changing your Traveler to Dendro at the Statue of the Seven. The next stop is the central city; below, we outlined where the city is on the map. Be aware that Sumeru's terrain is vertical sometimes, so use the grapple spots to traverse from one place to another while exploring! 2 Images Close

Welcome to Sumeru

It might've taken a few extra steps to get to Sumeru, but once you get there, you have plenty to explore and opportunities to experiment with a new element. Sumeru's map will only grow larger once we acquire the desert region. For now, enjoy collecting free characters for your teams, such as the free Collei, while you can.