Getting into Genshin Impact post-launch isn't as challenging as you might think. Genshin Impact is among the best gacha games, and it's available on Android, iOS, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and even Windows. If you plan to play Genshin on the mobile app, however, you may want to invest in a solid gaming phone.

The game has (mostly) resisted power creep, meaning older, lower rarity units feel as viable as they were on release. That also means Genshin Impact won't slow down anytime soon. The number of units will keep growing.

How many characters currently exist in Genshin Impact?

There are 79 playable characters, including the Traveller, Aloy (limited edition), and the upcoming Inazuman fashion designer Chiori (revealed to have a Geo vision).

If you're new to Genshin Impact, you may find things a bit confusing. The open-world gacha is updated pretty frequently, meaning new characters can crop up regularly. To make things easier, we've created a summary of current game units, broken down by rarity and element. You'll also find an expected release cadence for upcoming characters.

Genshin Impact characters by qualities and elements

11 Anemo (six 5-stars, five 4-stars)

14 Pyro (six 5-stars, eight 4-stars)

14 Cryo (six 5-stars, eight 4-stars)

8 Geo (four 5-stars, four 4-stars)

11 Electro (four 5-stars, seven 4-stars)

11 Hydro (eight 5-stars, three 4-stars)

8 Dendro (four 5-stars, four 4-stars)

Determining how many characters are currently in the game

Keeping count of the characters put into the game after taking a break might be a tall order. Here's a foolproof method of learning how many characters (other than the Traveller) are playable in a patch:

Log in to Genshin Impact. Tap the Paimon icon. Tap Character Archive.

Characters you don't own are grayed out in the Character Archive.

Genshin Impact releases new characters every year

Genshin Impact released 22 characters at launch (Version 1.0) and 12 characters from versions 1.1 to 1.6. Among the count, 18 were 4-stars, and 16 were 5-stars (including the Traveller).

Navigating to Inazuma encompassed Versions 2.0 to 2.8, which released 17 new characters: ten were 5-stars (including Aloy), and seven were 4-stars.

The Sumeru patches finished with 17 characters. This aligns with HoYoverse's trajected number, 17 new characters released annually. Now arriving at the half-point in Fontaine, there have been 11 releases. It's safe to expect that six more are on their way.

How many new Genshin characters come out per patch?

Approximately one to three new characters are released every patch (a new patch arrives every six weeks). It is usually one new 5-star and one new 4-star. Some patches release three new characters if two new 5-stars become featured. This isn't commonly the case.

Reruns bring old featured rate-ups back

The 4-star cast is often recycled in the rate-up banners. In other cases, older 5-star units return as the featured banner character in every patch.

New Genshin characters appear regularly, but you need to know how to recruit them

When you are unsure about when to get into Genshin Impact, there's no better time than the massive regional expansion HoYoverse consistently drops yearly at the end of the summer and early fall. Regions have fresh faces, a new Archon, and other hidden surprises. If you plan to recruit characters in Genshin Impact, start anew when the next region releases. Here's the download link to help you get a head start on gathering the needed resources.