The largest update of the year recently rolled out for Genshin Impact, where you'll travel to the foreign lands of Sumeru, access the newest Dendro element, and enjoy a substantial expansion on the Archon quest. The Genshin Impact 3.0 update was only the beginning; we still have more surprises coming. So we've compiled a short guide covering what's coming ahead. This way, you'll know exactly what to expect from Genshin Impact 3.1 whenever it drops, including what the next juicy installment of Sumeru and the anticipated second anniversary of one of Android's best gacha games will bring. Just don't forget to grab your favorite Android phone and get ready to ride the wave of the newest update starting September 28th.

Showcasing the desert expansion in Sumeru

Welcome to King Deshret and the three Kings, Genshin Impact's take on Egypt. Also, the second part of Sumeru should offer similar content compared to what Inazuma received with more islands and an expanded regional map.

Deshret Desert overview

Aaru Village

As you explore this expansion, you'll encounter new puzzles and learn more about Cyno and Candace, the two upcoming featured characters!

4 Images

Close

Upcoming events

Events are limited time only!

Hyakunin Ikki (re-run)

In-game mail for anniversary (includes limited edition gadgets and Primogems)

Login event

Mondstadt festival: Weinlesefest

Of Ballads and Brews

Path of Gleaming Jade

Star-seeker's Sojourn

Wind chaser

Highlighted changes and additions

Remember that version 3.1 is only five weeks long (instead of the usual six weeks)! So take advantage of these additions while you can!

New limited banners: Cyno (5-star, Electro polearm) and Venti (5-star, Anemo bow) have a rate up in phase I, Nilou (5-star, Hydro polearm) and Albedo (5-star, Geo sword) in phase II. 2 Images Close

Cyno (5-star, Electro polearm) and Venti (5-star, Anemo bow) have a rate up in phase I, Nilou (5-star, Hydro polearm) and Albedo (5-star, Geo sword) in phase II. Three new limited 4-star weapons for the gacha pool and two limited 5-star weapons for Cyno and Nilou. 2 Images Close

Candace (4-star, Hydro polearm) has her first appearance on a banner.

Two new acts for expanding on Sumeru's Archon quest chapter.

Collei (4-star, Dendro bow) is permanently recruitable.

Two new bosses in 3.1: Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network and Aeonblight Drake.

Top-up bonuses reset for purchasing Genesis Crystals!

Genshin Impact trading card game is a permanent mode in version 3.3.

Genshin Impact animation project announced (collaborate with Ufotable, notable projects include Demon Slayer and the Fate series). See trailer below for a teaser.

Wrapping up Genshin Impact version 3.1

Hopefully, this summarizes everything occurring in Genshin Impact 3.1 offers you a solid perspective of what to expect for future updates. And don't forget to grab your free Collei, and enjoy all of the character freebies while you can, especially when a Dendro bow user is a massive help for exploring Sumeru. If you haven't checked out the newest version yet, download the Genshin Impact app below to see what it has to offer with your own eyes. You'll be just in time to get some anniversary goodies, so enjoy while you can!