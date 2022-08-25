The wait for getting to Sumeru is finally over. The giant annual patch for Genshin Impact has now arrived, placing us on version 3.0. Of course, the update is packed with new content, optimizations, and features. But where does one begin after downloading the new update? Android Police is here to help with a roadmap of what you can expect from Genshin Impact 3.0, ensuring you won't get lost on your way to Teyvat's upcoming chapter.

Dendro, the 7th element

Along with adding a brand-new region, Dendro is possibly the most anticipated update to Genshin Impact. We've been missing the last element since the game's launch, and now we can get our hands on the new element. Everyone will have access to Dendro traveler, and if you stick around for the Graven Innocence event, you'll earn a free copy of Collei, a new 4-star Dendro user. Otherwise, you can wish on Tighnari's rate-up banner during the first half of 3.0 to grab a copy of the featured 5-star Dendro unit.

What we know about Dendro

Dendro is derived from three keywords: catalysis, wisdom, and life. The main theme is nature and lots of green coloring, exactly what you'd expect from a typical grass and tree element found in any other game. Dendro is known to react with other elements present in the game: Pyro, Hydro, and Electro. Below we've attached the first teaser to give you visual insight into what you'll encounter while playing.

The new Dendro resonance (when pairing 2 Dendro users on the same team) will offer elemental mastery (50) for all party members. Elemental mastery increases by 30 in six seconds if you trigger a Dendro reaction with Electro, Hydro, and Pyro, and if you trigger an additional Dendro reaction with Electro, Hydro, and Pyro, your elemental mastery increases by 20 for six seconds.

Summary of known Dendro reactions:

Dendro + Electro produces Quicken/Catalyze

Dendro + Pyro produces Burning

Dendro + Hydro produces Bloom

Quicken/Catalyze + Dendro produces Spread

Quicken/Catalyze + Electro produces Aggravate

Bloom + Electro produces Hyperbloom

Bloom + Pyro produces Burgeon

Note: Regarding Quicken/Catalyze, Catalyze refers to the reaction between Dendro and Electro, which renders the afflicted enemies in a Quickened state. You may see Catalyze and Quicken used interchangeably.

Dendro has multi-staged reactions, depending on the aura (the initial element) and the trigger (the element applied to the aura). All reaction bonuses and stats are scaled off the trigger, meaning you'll need to build your team around a reliable trigger to get the most out of Dendro-related reactions.

New banners

Phase I

Tighnari (Dendro, bow) and Zhongli (Geo, polearm) will receive a rate up, making it Zhongli's 4th appearance on a banner and Tighnari's debut. It's important to note that Tighnari is not a limited rate-up character; he will be added to the Wanderlust Invocation (permanent standard) banner in 3.1. You can also receive a rate-up for Collei, a 4-star Dendro bow user.

Additionally, two 5-star weapons are featured in the limited weapon banner pool, Hunter's Path (bow) and Vortex Vanquisher (polearm).

Phase II

Ganyu (Cryo, bow) and Kokomi (Hydro, catalyst) will receive a rate up; both Ganyu and Kokomi have had previous rate ups, which will be their third appearance on a banner. You can also receive a rate-up for Dori, a 4-star Electro claymore user.

Next chapter in the archon quest

The main story continues with chapter 3. Released in two acts, Act I: Through Mists of Smoke and Forests Dark, and Act II: The Morn a Thousand Roses Bring. All are taking place in the foreign lands of Sumeru, and you'll have to see for yourself where your adventures take you!

How to start Chapter III: Act I

Must be Adventure Rank 35 or above.

Complete Archon Quest Chapter II: Act IV "Requiem of the Echoing Depths."

Artifact sets, craftable weapons, and event weapon

Two newly released artifact sets are available to farm starting in version 3.0, along with new craftable weapons and an obtainable 4-star bow.

Gilded Dreams and Deepwoord Memories artifact sets

Artifact sets Gilded Dreams, and Deepwood Memories are found in Spire of Solitary Enlightenment.

The two-piece bonus of Gilded Dreams increases elemental mastery by 80, and the four-piece bonus buffs elemental mastery for every element present in your party that is different from the wearer by 50, and attack percent by 14% for any party member with a matching element. Bonuses can be triggered every 8 seconds from an elemental reaction and can be triggered while off-field.

Deepwood Memories' two-piece effect increases Dendro damage by 15%, while the four-piece bonus reduces the target's resistance to Dendro by 30% after using a burst or a skill for 8 seconds. The effect can also trigger while off-field.

Sumeru craftable weapons

You'll have access to five new craftable weapons: sword, polearm, claymore, catalyst, and bow. You unlock these by completing the relevant world quests around Sumeru. Midlander billets are used in the crafting process, a new type of billet that is included in this version. Luckily you'll have the option to convert your Northlander billets using Dream Solvents (dropped from weekly bosses).

End of the Line

A new bow, End of the Line, can be obtained as a reward at the Sumeru Fishing Association (see the NPC Loumelat). To acquire the new bow, you need to capture the following fish:

​16 Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin

16 Lazurite Axe Marlin

4 Peach of the Deep Waves

The fish that need to be caught to buy your refinements (up to 4):

8 Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin

8 Lazurite Axe Marlin

2 Peach of the Deep Waves

List of events

Graven Innocence (free copy of Collei as an event reward)

Fayze Trials

Tablet Analytics

Lost Riches

Leyline Overflow

Notes on duration changes

Patches 3.0-3.2 will only last for five weeks (instead of six), and the battlepass is also adjusted accordingly, where you only need 900 per level instead of 1000 EXP.

Hydro resonance is changing : It now increases maximum HP by 25%, while also only being affected by Pyro 40% less time.

: It now increases maximum HP by 25%, while also only being affected by Pyro 40% less time. High voltage receiving an update : Adds Quicken, Aggravate, and Hyperbloom as options to trigger the Electro particle passive.

: Adds Quicken, Aggravate, and Hyperbloom as options to trigger the Electro particle passive. Dendro goblets drop distribution : Dendro DMG% is added to the artifact drop pool, and the drop percentage remains untouched for elemental goblets. Instead, the percentage is taken from the more common primary attributes, HP%, DEF%, and ATK%.

: Dendro DMG% is added to the artifact drop pool, and the drop percentage remains untouched for elemental goblets. Instead, the percentage is taken from the more common primary attributes, HP%, DEF%, and ATK%. Weapon and artifact descriptions are updated : Now include Dendro-related reactions in the weapon and artifact passives.

: Now include Dendro-related reactions in the weapon and artifact passives. The friend list limit increased from 45 to 60.

from 45 to 60. Party space increased from 5 to 10 slots.

from 5 to 10 slots. 10 Artifact sets are added to the Strongbox.

to the Strongbox. Mobility is adjusted for exceptional cases when maneuvering complex terrain: Ayaka's dash, Yelan's skill, Mona's dash, Sayu's skill, Yae Miko's skill, and Fischl's burst.

Genshin Impact 3.0 and beyond

Now that Genshin Impact 3.0 is here, we have plenty of updates and content to keep us busy for the next few weeks. Expect to see even more updates, fixes, new story events, and rewards as we dive deeper into the Sumeru story. Be sure to grab the game through the widget below if you haven't already installed Genshin Impact, and don't forget to give your hands a break and bring your best gaming controller while adventuring around Teyvat!