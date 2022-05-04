The highly-popular gacha collection game Genshin Impact launched on mobile, PCs, and consoles in 2020 and has seen resounding success for the last two years despite its free-to-play gacha underpinnings (or perhaps because of). To say the game has been racking up moolah since its release is an understatement, as it's easily one of the best Android games around. Well, the digital analytics platform Sensor Tower recently reported the game earned a whopping $3 billion on Android and iOS. That's a heck of a lot of waifus sold worldwide, no doubt about it.

Genshin Impact has reportedly been earning wildly since it dropped in September 2020, averaging around $1 billion on mobile every six months since its release. The first billion was earned within its first 171 days, averaging around 195 days for the second billion, having just crossed three billion dollars 185 days after the second was acquired.

So it would appear there is currently no stopping Genshin Impact. For a bit of perspective, PUBG Mobile earned $2 billion in 2021, and Honor of Kings raked in $1.6 billion, with Genshin Impact sitting fourth on the list of top earners last year at $1.33 billion. So there are a couple of heavier hitters on the Play Store, though there's no doubt Genshin Impact is a game to be reckoned with when it's pulling down $1 billion every six months.

