Summary Samsung plans to upgrade Bixby with generative AI technology to make it smarter and more conversational for users.

Generative AI capabilities are already available on Bixby, but only for Samsung's smart home appliances.

The Bixby makeover aims to keep up with the AI competition, following hints of generative AI upgrades at Galaxy Unpacked in July of last year.

Bixby has been available on your favorite Samsung phones for quite some time now, but while Samsung has been upgrading its apps and services with Galaxy AI features, its voice assistant hasn't gotten much attention in the gen-AI department. However, it seems like that could change soon because Samsung is apparently considering giving Bixby a generative AI makeover.

In an interview with CNBC, Won-joon Choi, Samsung's executive vice president of its mobile business, confirmed that the company is putting in serious hours to bring generative AI capabilities to Bixby. This means the voice assistant will get a lot smarter down the road, all thanks to Gen AI and LLM (large language model).

Samsung first launched Bixby in 2017 alongside the Galaxy S8 series. Since then, it's been spreading Bixby love to all sorts of devices like smart TVs and even home appliances. Now, with the rise of generative AI and LLMs, Choi reckons it's time to redefine Bixby's game plan, so it can tap into generative AI down the line and level up its smarts.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra dropped some fresh features for Bixby, like taking calls and shooting off messages using text-to-speech. Right now, users rely on Bixby to fire off Samsung's Galaxy AI hands-free. But with generative AI in the mix, it could step up its game big time, becoming more conversational and handling a whole lot more.

Samsung already hinted at AI upgrades for Bixby during the Galaxy Unpacked event back in July 2023. According to TechRadar, Junho Park, Samsung's VP and director of global product planning, spilled the beans about generative AI coming to Bixby during a chat after the event.

Bixby is about to get a brain boost thanks to Gen AI

Generative AI in Bixby is already available on Samsung's smart home appliances, although it's not as heavy-duty as ChatGPT. But a Gen AI-fueled Bixby could be a game-changer, especially on your phone or smartwatch. For instance, you may get live feedback at the gym on your lifting technique. Plus, imagine asking your phone for battery-saving tips or how to enhance a photo when you're in a pinch.

ChatGPT set off a complete revolution, leaving everyone scrambling to figure out how to incorporate generative AI into their products. Samsung may be taking its time, but it appears that Gen AI will make its way to its digital assistant sooner or later.