Summary Gemini Live video and screen sharing features will be available on any Android device with Android 10 or later.

You need a Gemini Advanced subscription, part of the $20/month Google One AI Premium plan, to use these features.

Access to Gemini Live's tools is rolling out gradually, offering seamless integration thanks to being built into the Gemini app.

At this year's Mobile World Congress, Google finally confirmed a long-awaited Gemini AI feature it previously teased as Project Astra. This Gemini Live capability lets users analyze real-time video and share their screens effortlessly. Despite earlier belief that it would be exclusive to the Pixel and Galaxy S25 phones, Google has set the record straight: Gemini Live’s video streaming and screen-sharing capabilities work on any Android device.

Google’s updated support page has officially made it clear that Gemini Live’s video streaming and screen sharing work on any Android device running Android 10 or later (via 9to5Google). This update contradicts earlier marketing that made it seem like these Project Astra-based features were exclusive to the latest Pixel and Galaxy flagships. Turns out, way more devices can use them than we first thought.

Gemini Advanced subscription required

According to the support page, these features are available on any Android phone, but only if you have a Gemini Advanced subscription, which is part of the $20/month Google One AI Premium plan. Rollout is happening in stages, so some users might have to wait a bit before they get access.

Google hasn’t outright said whether Gemini Live’s video features work across different Android devices like phones, tablets, or foldables. But all signs point to yes. Since a Gemini Advanced subscription is required—and the Gemini app only runs on Android 10 or later—any device meeting that criteria should be good to go.

Gemini Live taps into Gemini’s multi-modal smarts to process real-time video from your camera, letting you share live visuals with the AI. Meanwhile, screen sharing works just as you’d expect—letting Gemini analyze whatever’s on your screen, whether it’s a website, app, or anything else you need help with.

While Google’s move isn’t exactly breaking new ground (ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode has had similar video and screen sharing features since last year), what sets Gemini apart is the seamless integration. You won’t need to bounce between apps, since everything is built right into the Gemini app.