Summary Gemini's custom AI assistants called Gems, once a paid perk, are now free for all Gemini users on Android.

Gems can be customized using ready-made options or created from scratch, offering personalized functionality.

While users can access Gems on Android, they can only create them on gemini.google.com on desktops.

Google’s AI journey has come a long way, from flying under the radar to leading the pack with its Gemini lineup. To keep that momentum going, Google introduced fresh Gemini updates earlier this month that were meant to make things smoother for everyone. Now, Google is making good on that promise, with the rollout of Gems for all Gemini users on Android for free.

For starters, Gems are custom AI assistants you can tweak to suit your needs. You can pick from ready-made options or build your own from scratch using the ‘New Gem’ button for a more personal touch. Furthermore, you can upload files during setup, giving your Gem extra context to make its responses more relevant.

Related How to create Google Gemini Gems Customize Gemini to think, write, and assist your way

Gemini provides five built-in Gems to get you started—Brainstormer, Career Guide, Coding Partner, Learning Coach, and Writing Editor. But if you want something more tailored, you can create your own AI assistant for just about any topic. Previously, this was a perk for Google One AI Premium users, but now it’s open to everyone on Android (via 9to5Google).

Web-only creation

You can use Gems on Android, but creating one is only available on the web