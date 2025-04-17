Summary Google plans to phase out Google Assistant across all surfaces, including in cars, with a complete deprecation expected by the end of 2025.

Evidence within the Google Assistant app for Android Automotive OS (AAOS) indicates that Gemini, Google's new AI assistant, is being integrated into the operating system.

Clues suggest Gemini will soon reign supreme on Android Auto and Android Automotive OS.

It's been less than a year since Google Assistant's new and improved UI made its way to Android Automotive OS (AAOS), and Google already seems to be phasing out the old trusty for the new and shiny Gemini.

For reference, Google Assistant is poised to be deprecated by the end of 2025 — not just on phones and smart home devices, but on essentially all surfaces.