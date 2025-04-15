Summary Google today introduced video generation in the Gemini app, available to Advanced subscribers powered by the Veo 2 model.

Free Gemini users may soon get video generation features with a "freemium" option to entice them to upgrade.

Freemium video generation may have limitations, potentially allowing non-paid users to create a small number of videos per month.

Google started rolling out video generation in the Gemini app earlier today. Powered by the Veo 2 model, the new feature lets you generate eight-second video clips based on text prompts — if you're a Gemini Advanced subscriber. According to an APK teardown from Android Authority, though, free Gemini users might be getting video generation features soon, too.

Android Authority reports that beta version 16.14.39.sa.arm64 of the Google app contains code that makes explicit reference to a "freemium" video generation feature. The code also references an "onramp" and a "pro entry point," pointing to Google's intention to use this freemium video generation feature as an incentive to persuade non-paid Gemini users to Gemini Advanced subscribers.

Freemium video generation, coming soon (probably)

The code reviewed by Android Authority doesn't spell out what would be different about this freemium version of the feature, but we can make an educated guess. A similar report from AA in March revealed code that mentioned a freemium version of Gemini's Deep Research feature. Just a few days later, Google launched the feature. Free users get five Deep Research reports per month where Advanced subscribers have unlimited access.

There is apparently some limit to how many video clips Gemini Advanced users can generate per month, but Google has declined to share what exactly that limit is. Based on the Deep Research situation, it seems likely that freemium video generation will let non-paid Gemini users create a small number of videos per month.

Android Authority reached out to Google to ask when or if we should expect to see this freemium video generation feature in the Gemini app. The company said it wouldn't confirm or deny the report.