Summary An APK teardown of the Google app by Android Authority discovered an 'Ask Gemini' feature in the text selection menu.

The feature allows users to instantly query Gemini for more information about the selected text.

The availability of the 'Ask Gemini' feature is not confirmed yet, but it could be a useful addition to accessing Gemini.

Google's Gemini AI is everywhere. It's in emails, photos, and maps. You can find it in spreadsheets and when browsing the web. Soon, it will even be available when you select text on your Android device .

The feature was spotted in an APK teardown of the Google app (via Android Authority). Version 16.8.31.sa.arm64 beta has a feature that allows users to instantly query Gemini when highlighting text. It didn't actually work when Android Authority put it to the test, but it shows where Google's thinking is.

Here's how 'Ask Gemini' will work when selecting text

We imagine the feature will be useful, and allow for an instant query when we highlight some text. It will work like this:

Select text anywhere, such as from a web page or a note. Tap the three-dot menu in the text selection pop-up. Choose 'Ask Gemini.' Gemini will then give you more information about the selected text.

The feature should work across browsers, including Firefox, as well as any other apps that use Android's default text selection menu. However, some apps use custom selection tools, so it may not be supported everywhere.

When will this become available?

This is another way to access Gemini, although admittedly, this one could actually prove useful. It is similar to Circle to Search, which lets users highlight parts of their screen to get contextual information from AI. It is also like the screen-sharing capabilities for Gemini that were announced at MWC 2025, where users can ask the AI about what's on their screen.

The Ask Gemini feature in text selection is not publicly available right now. There's no official word on when it will roll out. It could appear in a future update to either the Google app or the Android system UI, given that Google is already testing it in beta.

There are a lot of ways to use Gemini. It is one of the most dynamic LLMs on the market right now. This is a small but meaningful addition, and could make Gemini more useful for people who don't have a phone with Circle to Search capabilities .