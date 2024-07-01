Summary Apple Intelligence is the company's AI framework for iPhones, iPads, and Macs, and Apple has announced a partnership with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT to the platform.

According to an industry insider, Apple is exploring deals with Google and Amazon to bring Gemini and Anthropic, respectively, to Apple Intelligence.

Google Gemini integration for Apple Intelligence is expected to be announced before any potential Anthropic integration. It is said that Apple has "zero interest" in Meta's Llama AI.

To no one's surprise, 2024 has been all about AI. We first saw Samsung introduce Galaxy AI features to its S24 series (and even older devices), while Google showcased numerous new AI features and developments at I/O 2024. At WWDC, Apple also joined the AI bandwagon and unveiled its "Apple Intelligence." In addition to revealing its own AI platform, Apple also announced an integration with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT to iPhones. Now, it appears Google Gemini may also be coming to the iPhone soon.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is planning to add another AI partner before it officially launches Apple Intelligence this fall. The company is exploring deals with both Google and Amazon-backed Anthropic, but Gurman expects the deal with Google for Gemini to be announced first. If this happens, Apple users will be able to use Apple Intelligence, OpenAI's ChatGPT, and Google Gemini on their devices. Such a could be announced during the iPhone 16 launch, likely this September.

While The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple was also in talks with Meta to integrate the Llama chatbot into the iPhone, Gurman reports that "Apple has zero interest in embedding Meta’s service." Meta and Apple have clashed for some time, but the decision to drop Llama was reportedly because "OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic offer superior services." Nonetheless, you can expect at least ChatGPT and Google Gemini to be available on iPhone later this year.

Apple could also introduce a new paid plan for Apple Intelligence

Additionally, it seems that Apple wants to turn Apple Intelligence into a revenue stream and “could eventually” introduce paid features for the AI service. However, this seems to be a long-term plan. The Apple Intelligence features will only be available on select iPhone and Mac models this fall, and their usefulness remains uncertain as they are not yet available. Nonetheless, Apple views it as a future revenue source.

What's surprising about this move is that Apple seems to be taking a new direction. The company is not known to offer many choices to the users traditionally, relying mostly on its own tech for the iPhone and its ecosystem. However, with AI, Apple is adding rival models to its devices, providing more options for users — even though it may just be a temporary measure until the Cupertino giant fully develops its own Apple Intelligence.